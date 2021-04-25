New COVID-19 disruptions displaced around 18,000 OFWs, total now over 647,000

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said around 18,000 OFWs recently lost their jobs following economic disruptions brought by COVID-19 pandemic.

“They were displaced. Meaning, they lost their jobs, or even if they did not lose their jobs, they could not earn a living because they were prevented from reporting for work because of Covid-19,” Bello said.

In his report to President Duterte, Bello said the number of jobless OFWs rose to 647,827 from 630,000 reported last April 4, 2021.

Of the number, 519,566 have been repatriated while 49,742 OFWs are still in the process of repatriation.

Meanwhile, Bello said the remaining 78,519 migrant workers opted to stay on site since they are vaccinated against COVID-19 which will boost their chances to find a new job.

Meanwhile, the repatriated OFWs were attended by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA). The labor chief added that the government shouldered the accommodation, food and testing expenses as well as transportation of the displaced OFWs

Bello said the Philippine government has spent a total of 11.4 billion pesos to assist displaced OFWs. (RA)