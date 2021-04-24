DFA warns public against unauthorized passport appointment on social media

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday issued a fresh advisory against unauthorized passport appointment offers being made online.

DFA reminded the public that all passport applications can be made only through the appointment system.

“The DFA reiterates that it does not use Facebook or any other social media network to offer or confirm passport application appointments, nor it has authorized any company or individual to offer and accept passport appointment scheduling on the Department’s behalf,” the statement read.

The agency also warned the public against patronizing these unauthorized services.

“Any person who taps the services of unauthorized private entry or person using social media accounts “run(s) the risk of not getting an authentic appointment or issues with their passport application, aside from incurring additional expenses,” the DFA noted.

“The public is strongly advised to ignore offers from these companies or individuals and to use only the official passport appointment system maintained by the DFA.”

The public is advised to access the DFA’s official appointment system at www.passport.gov.ph/appointment.

Meanwhile, the passport appointment for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, overseas Filipino workers and other qualified individuals may be facilitated through the courtesy lane. They must send an email to [email protected] or to the email address of the nearest Consular Office (CO).

The DFA also urged the public to check government advisories on the implementation of community quarantine and for entry requirements before setting an appointment with a particular consular office. (RA)