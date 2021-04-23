Senior citizen who fainted while queuing up at Angel Locsin’s community pantry dies — police

An elderly man who passed out while lining up at the community pantry organized by Angel Locsin in Quezon City, was declared dead on arrival in a hospital, according to the police.

The 67-year-old man named Rolando dela Cruz lined up early Friday morning to get relief goods.

The cause of his death was not immediately clear.

Locsin opened the pantry at Don Antonio Heights, Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City, in time for her birthday on April 23.

“Bilang pagpupugay sa bayanihan ng mga Pilipino at sa mga nagtayo ng mga community pantries sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng bansa natin, I decided to celebrate my birthday tomorrow by putting up a community pantry,” she said in a Facebook post.

The actress has been helping in the COVID-19 efforts since the start of the pandemic.

Community pantries are being organized across the country as government cash aid and subsidy come in trickle for ordinary people since the pandemic struck last year.