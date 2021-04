Brgy. chairman mulls filing charges against Angel Locsin over community pantry ruckus

The barangay chairman of Holy Spirit in Quezon City said he is considering to file charges against actress Angel Locsin for violating IATF protocols during a community pantry organized for her birthday.

“Kinakausap na po namin yung abogado kung ano ang pwede naming gawin dito para di na maulit,” Barangay Holy Spirit Chairman Chito Valmocina said in an interview with DZRH.

”First time itong nangyari sa barangay ko na ganito. Hindi ko matanggap,” he added.

When asked if there’s coordination between Locsin and barangay, Valmocina confirmed there was.

“Nagkaroon ng simpleng coordination na dalawang tanod ang hinihingi. Akala ng tao ko na isang maliitang bigayan ito,” he said.

“5AM palang naka-monitor na ako dito sa community pantry ni Ms. Angel Locsin. Kinakabahan ako kasi sobrang dami niyang followers milyon. Anyone is welcome ang nakalagay sa Facebook post,” he said.

Valmocina said as early as 8 am, 2,000 people already lined up at Locsin’s community pantry.

People as far as Cavite flocked to the community pantry, including a senior citizen who died after he had difficulty breathing while waiting in line.

“Pagdating ng alas-10:00 doon lang sila nagbigay ng stub list. Alas-dose saka sinabi nila na 300 lang ang mabibigyan,” he bared.

“Eh libu-libo na ang nakapila ang daming nagugutom,” Valmocina added.

He said stricter measures and proper coordination will be enforced to avoid this incident from happening again.

“Hindi maaaring mamigay dito sa Barangay Holy Spirit ng walang coordination. Kung may mamimigay dadalhin namin sila sa lugar na kung saan nangangailangan talaga,” he said.

Locsin already apologized to authorities and residents following the chaos that happened on her community pantry initiative.