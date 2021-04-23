Binay on Ivermectin use: Kung hayop ka, ‘di uminom ka!

Senator Nancy Binay on Friday made a joke about the use of Ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug commercially

available only for veterinary use and is being pushed by several lawmakers to be used as a treatment for COVID-19.

“I guess kung hayop ka, ‘di uminom ka,” she jokingly said in an interview on ANC.

The use of the antiparasitic drug for human consumption is being debated by policymakers and members of the medical community.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier warned the public against the purchase and use of Ivermectin veterinary products against COVID-19. Ivermectin is not yet approved by the FDA for treatment of any viral infection but a clinical trial is being conducted by the Department of Science and Technology to determine the efficacy of the drug against COVID-19.

For her part, Binay advised the public to wait for scientific evidence or FDA approval before taking the medication. “If the science would say it doesn’t work, why do we need to take it? ‘Pag sinabi naman it can help, it can treat, then let us go ahead and use this product,” she said.

“But for us to take na wala pa siyang FDA approval or hindi pa siya prescribed ng doctors, I don’t think we should take it,” she pointed out.

Currently, the registered Ivermectin products in the country for human use are in topical formulations under prescription use only.