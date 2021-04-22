India sets the world’s highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases with 314,835 new infections

India on Thursday recorded the world’s highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases after it logged 314,835 new infections.

Data from the India’s health ministry showed that the country’s total cases are now at 15.93 million.

The death toll climbed to 184,657 after 2,104 were reported.

The South Asian country is battling a vicious surge of infections that stretches its healthcare system to its limit.

Dr. Kirit Gadhvi, President of the Medical Association in the western city of Ahmedabad, said patients are struggling to get beds and supplies of oxygen are running low.

“The situation is very critical,” he told Reuters.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain bared that there’s a shortage of intensive care unit beds.

“We can’t call this a comfortable situation,” he said.

India surpassed the record set by the United States earlier this year, when it reported over 313,000 new infections last January 8, The Washington Post reported.