Gordon to Parlade’s red-tagging of community pantries: ‘Kung natatakot kayo, insecure kayo’

Senator Richard Gordon has slammed the continuous red-tagging activities of General Antonio Parlade on community pantry initiators.

“They are not violating the law. Why bother with this? Dapat magofucos sila sa iba. They should focus on robberies being perpetrated, bakit sila nagfofocus sa mga taong nagpapakita ng bayanihan,” Gordon said in an interview on CNN Philippines. “It’s stupid and I think it’s shameful.”

Gordon said that Parlade should shift back his focus on military activities and also supported the calls to review the budget of the government’s task force against local communists.

“Bakit pagtutuunan ang mga taong may gustong tumulong? Ano ngayon kung may agenda sila?… Ang pula lang diyan yung hasang si Gen Parlade na nagagalit sa mga kapwang gustong tumulong,” he said.

“Ang hirap sa atin pag namamatay, pag nagugutom lang ang tao doon tutulong. Nasa corporal acts of mercy yan, kasama sa relihiyon, ugali ng Pilipino. Wag kayong matakot diyan. Mahiya naman kayo, ang laki ng pera niyo diyan niyo gagastusin. Kung natatakot kayo, insecure kayo,” Gordon added.

Gordon said that the task force should use the intel funds wisely. “They have PHP9 billion in intelligence funds, ano para bawalan ang mga tao? Magbigay kayo ng tulong sa kapwa niyo,” he said.

