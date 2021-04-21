UAE urges public to take free COVID-19 vaccine dose

The UAE reiterated its call for the public to take advantage of the free doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) urged healthy individuals above the age of 16 to get a free jab at the nearest vaccination center.

“We call on the public, both citizens & residents above the age of 16 who did not get vaccinated, to visit the nearest vaccination center and get the vaccine,” read the announcement from NCEMA.

NCEMA stressed that those who chose not to take the jab pose a threat to public safety in the UAE’s drive to protect and safeguard everyone from the coronavirus.

“Delaying or refraining from taking the vaccine will pose a threat to the safety of society and put all groups, especially those most vulnerable to infection, as it poses a major challenge to the national efforts to recover,” added the announcement.

They also encouraged individuals with medical conditions to see their doctor to find out if they too can get vaccinated.

“For individuals with medical conditions, we recommend that seeing a specialist doctor in one of the medical centers approved by health authorities to determine whether vaccination is possible according to the health status of each person,” read the statement on NCEMA’s Twitter page.

Authorities have formed comprehensive strategies to ensure the availability of the vaccine for all sectors of society and assures the public that all vaccines available in the country are safe.

“All concerned teams at the national level have worked on developing & implementing national strategies that ensure the availability of the vaccine for all, and to providing scientific facts and information on approved vaccines with clarity & transparency by various means,” read the statement.