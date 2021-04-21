UAE mulls movement restrictions for unvaccinated individuals

The UAE has expressed plans to implement movement restrictions for individuals who have yet to take the COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) stated that the restrictions will be in place to protect and safeguard the health of the public.

“Strict measures are being considered to restrict the movement of unvaccinated individuals and to implement preventive measures such as restricting entry to some places and having access to some services to ensure the health and safety of everyone,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

To date, the UAE has provided 9.5 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted emergency use including Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V, and AstraZeneca.

NCEMA has recorded 65.54% of the total population who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They also noted that 74.63% of the elderly above 60 have already taken at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as well.

