LOOK: Cagayan Police set up community pantry amid red-tagging issues

The spirit of bayanihan continues to spread all over the country, as more community pantries popped up in provinces.

In Tugegarao, Cagayan Police set up their own community pantry where people can donate and get food items.

The food donation drive aims to help fellow Filipinos who are struggling to survive the pandemic.

This came following reports of harassment and profiling being experienced by organizers of community pantries which prompted the organizer of Maginhawa Community Pantry, Ana Patricia Non, to temporarily stop its operations.

Non said three policemen asked for her phone number and her affiliation for profiling.

She also raised her concern over social media posts linking her and community pantries to communist groups.

The Philippine National Police already denied that there’s an order to conduct any form of profiling of organizers of community pantries.

On Tuesday, DILG Undersecretary Martin Diño said organizers must apply for permits from local authorities but he was contradicted by his fellow DILG officials including Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

In a joint statement, senators Nancy Binay, Leila de Lima, Frank Drilon, Sherwin Gatchalian, Risa Hontiveros, Kiko Pangilinan, Grace Poe, and Ralph Recto urge law enforcement leadership to probe the profiling of organizers.

The lawmakers also condemned posts of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) on social media asking them to leave community pantries alone.

“The harassment and intimidation of those involved in these relief efforts exacerbate the hunger and hardships of our citizens. We condemn these acts,” they said.

Senators said they support calls for a dialogue between organizers of the community pantries and government authorities,

They also pledged to protect and uphold the rights of organizers.

“We see you. We all know this is a community effort. We celebrate your energies and we stand with you all. We will always protect and uphold our fundamental rights, especially those toward a functioning and participative democracy,” they said. (RA)