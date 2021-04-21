‘Black lives matter’: Derek Chauvin guilty of George Floyd’s death

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts of murder for causing George Floyd’s death.

The Tuesday jury verdict read by judge Peter Cahill could now send Chauvin to lifetime imprisonment.

Chauvin was convicted of second and third-degree murder, He immediately stood up after the judge revoked his bail and was handcuffed on his way out of the courtroom.

He faces up to 75 years in prison when he returns for sentencing in eight weeks.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson followed Chauvin and left with no comment.

Conviction on the top count of second-degree murder means the 12 jurors unanimously agreed that Chauvin caused the untimely death of Floyd.

The jury rejected the defense team’s claim that Floyd’s death was triggered by medical reasons.

The jury added that Chauvin killed him by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes.

“No one should be above the law. Today’s verdict sends that message, but it is not enough. We can’t stop here. In order to deliver real change and reform, we can and we must do more to reduce the likelihood that tragedies like this ever occur,” United States President Joe Biden said in a tweet. (TDT)