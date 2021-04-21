African gang charged for robbing Dhs125,000 from Asian man in Dubai

The Public Prosecution in Dubai referred an African gang of seven to criminal court on charges of robbing an Asian man worth Dhs125,000.

The defendants admitted the crime adding that they committed similar robberies before.

According to the testimony of the victim, he was followed by the group after withdrawing money from a bank in January last year.

He said he put the Dhs110,000 money in his bag which contained cash worth Dhs15,000, 4 checkbooks, a passport and a phone.

Two members of the gang approached him after he parked his car in the parking area of a nearby shopping mall.

The victim was slapped by one of the defendants while the other held him.

They then grabbed the bag and fled towards a vehicle that was waiting for them.

The victim managed to inform the authorities about the incident.

Police then tracked the vehicle used by the robbers and learned that it belonged to a car rental shop.

They were able to locate the defendant who rented the vehicle leading to the discovery of the group’s criminal activity.

The rest of the suspects were arrested from different emirates following police operations. (RA)