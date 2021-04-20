PH COVID-19 cases near 1 million mark with 7,379 new cases

The country’s total coronavirus cases is nearing the one million mark after recording 7,379 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, April 20.

The Department of Health said this brought the total active cases in the country to 127,006, of which, 96.9% are mild, 1.3% are asymptomatic, 0.6% are critical, and 0.7% are in severe condition.

The number of recoveries also increased to 809,959 after 21,664 were recorded.

The death toll has climbed to 16,141 with 93 new fatalities.

The DOH said that 18 cases were removed which was previously declared as recoveries but were reclassified as deaths after validation. (TDT)

