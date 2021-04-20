Dubai Police nab young man for reckless driving, disobeying police orders

A young driver was nabbed by Dubai Police for dangerous driving and refusing to comply with the instructions of police officers.

The Dubai Police arrested the 21-year-old driver in cooperation with the Sharjah Police for endangering the lives of other road users.

Legal measures have been taken against the man, which according to authorities has a criminal record.

“The Dubai Police will not tolerate violators who endanger people’s lives and those who refuse to comply with police orders,” the statement read.

Police noted that his reckless behavior were in clear violation of the UAE Federal Penal Law No. 3 of 1987, and Law No. 21 of 1995 concerning traffic.

The man is now referred to Public Prosecution. (RA)