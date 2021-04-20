Dubai man fined for carrying AED1 million worth of cash on bicycle

A man was fined by Dubai Police for carrying AED1 million in a plastic bag and casually riding a bicycle to deposit the cash to a bank.

Brigadier Dr Tariq Mohammed Noor Tahlak, Director, Naif Police Station, said that the man was fined for violating safety protocol, according to Emarat Al Youm newspaper.

He said such a reckless act can lead to a potential crime. He called upon all establishments to assign at least two employees when transporting collection to the bank.

Moreover, they must use a car instead of a bicycle, in accordance with safety measures.

He also advised them to refrain from counting money in public.