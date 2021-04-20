Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Derek Ramsay confirms living in with Ellen Adarna and Elias

Staff Report

Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay admitted that he is living with fiancee Ellen Adarna and her son with John Lloyd Cruz, Elias.

Derek said in a radio interview that they have already applied for a marriage license.

He did not disclose the other details of their wedding plans.

“Ang dami naming oras dito, nagpaplano na kami. Kumuha na nga kami ng application for marriage license. Slowly, pinaplano na namin,” Derek said.

The Kapuso hunk also said that Ellen’s son is also with him.

“Dito nakatira si Ellen. She’s staying here now. Kasi, dapat mag-umpisa na sila ng taping, hindi na siya punta ng Cebu,” he said.

“Pero dito muna siya habang hinihintay ang show nila ni John, magla-lock-in din sila, e. Oo, dito na siya,” Derek added.

Derek said that he is fine with the current setup of Ellen and ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz.

“Nagkita nga kami ni John Lloyd one time. Kinungratuleyt nga kami ni John Lloyd. So, very active naman siya. Siya nga ang pumupunta dito. Sinusundo niya si Elias pag time ni Elias sa kanya. Siya rin minsan naghahatid sa kanya. So, wala naman kaming problema ni John Lloyd,” he said.

Derek and Ellen have been engaged after a month of being in a relationship. (TDT)

