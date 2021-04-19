Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman’s body found floating in Bataan waters

A woman’s body was discovered floating in Bataan province’s bay area on Sunday according to the Philippine National Police.

Authorities said in an Inquirer report that the body was spotted about 8 nautical miles from the shoreline in Morong, Bataan.

The police were still confirming if the woman is the missing partner of a Korean man, who was also found dead on Capones Island April 17.

Senior Sergeant Michael Villanueva said Hyun Jung Han, 52, was missing and was last seen wearing jeans and a black undergarment, he said.

She was last seen together with her partner Changman Lee, 53, on April 16 on Capones Island.

The man’s body was found in the waters of Capones Island.

Villanueva said the unidentified woman’s body remains in the water. The sea patrol was not adding that members of the sea patrol near the area were not capable of retrieving it. (TDT)

