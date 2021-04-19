Police rescues infant left alone by distressed mom in Dubai

Authorities rescued a one-year-old boy who was left alone in an apartment unit in Dubai.

Dubai Police said the infant was left by her distressed mother found wandering in the street near their home.

According to a police officer from Al Muraqqabat Police Station, they sent cops quickly after receiving a call from one of the infant’s neighbors who complained about the non-stop crying of a baby in their apartment.

When they reached the unit, they found the child sobbing. He was subsequently taken to the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children.

Meanwhile, the force’s Victim Support Program took care of the mom and provided her with psychological treatment.

The woman revealed that she lost contact with her husband, who had traveled overseas for business but was unable to return to the country due to the pandemic.

She told investigators that they had constant communication in the first few months before it stopped.

She said she was afraid that they will be left alone with her kid and wandered on the streets.

With the help of Dubai Police, the husband was contacted and sent back to the UAE. The police shouldered the expenses for the process which lasted for three months

He was reunited with his wife and child at the police station.

The family thanked the authorities for reuniting them and saving their kid. (RA)