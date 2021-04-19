Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH reports 9,628 new COVID-19 cases, death toll surpasses 16,000

Staff Report

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday recorded 9,628 new cases bringing the total number of cases in the country to 945,745.

COVID-19 related deaths in the country surged past 16,000-mark after 88 new deaths were tallied.

The death toll now stands at 16,048 or 1.7 percent of the total.

Active cases in the country stood at 141,375.

DOH tallied 9,266 new recoveries raising the total number of patients who recovered to 788,932.

The agency removed 16 duplicates from the total case count, while 19 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

Four laboratories failed to submit data on time. (RA)

