‘Kwentong kutsero’: Malacañang denies withdrawal of military support on Duterte gov’t

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Malacañang vehemently denied that the military mulls withdrawing support on the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The coup rumors surfaced over Duterte’s silence in the West Philippine Sea issue.

A Twitter account last week claimed that nearly 500 junior and senior military officers wanted Duterte to “denounce China’s invasion in the strongest possible terms”, and that “a withdrawal of support is very imminent.”

“Kuwentong kutsero lang po ‘yan. Naniniwala po kami na lahat ng ating kasundaluhan, tapat sa Republika at alam po nila, hindi po talaga panahon para sa pulitika ngayon,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Roque said there is no need for Duterte to conduct a loyalty check among military ranks.

“Hindi po nababahala ang Presidente. “Alam po ng Presidente, tapat siya sa Saligang Batas at alam po n’ya, nirerespeto rin ng ating kasundaluhan ang ating Saligang Batas… Kampante po siya na walang dahilan para naman umakto nang ganyan ang ating kasundaluhan,” he said in a press briefing.

Duterte has been silent over the recent Chinese incursions in the Julian Felipe Reef.

“Kapag hindi po dini-disown ng Presidente ang sinasabi ng kaniyang mga alter egos, parang siya na ang nagsasalita. Hindi na siya kinakailangan magsalita,” he said. (TDT)

