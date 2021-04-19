Galvez hits rich countries for hoarding COVID-19 vaccine at UN event

Philippine vaccine czar Carlito Galvez slammed rich countries which are hoarding COVID-19 vaccines and accused them of making it hard for middle and low-income nations to secure the much-needed dose.

Galvez said that “rich nations” had managed to secure 80 percent of the total global vaccine supply, leaving the Philippines and other countries “scrambling” for the scarce resources at the United Nations forum.

“Hoarding the limited vaccines does not serve anyone’s interests and only hurts everyone and the global response. Similar transgressions run contrary to solidarities reached multilaterally that emphasized the importance of collective action,” Galvez said in a speech at the UN Economic and Social Council held virtually in New York City.

Leaders from different countries discuss the unequal distribution of the vaccines.

“Vaccine equity is the challenge of our time. And we are failing,” Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization (WHO) said in the statement.

In a recent report, WHO said that 82 percent of the 832 million doses administered so far had gone to high- or upper-middle-income countries, while only 0.2 percent had reached poor nations.

In rich countries, 1 in 4 people received the vaccine shot. In poor countries, 1 in 500 people managed to receive a COVID-19 jab.

“This is the reason … the Philippines has pledged $100,000 to the WHO, as well as to the COVAX … despite the challenges it continues to confront in the implementation of its national vaccine program,” Galvez said. (TDT)