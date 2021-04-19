Erap’s condition improving, may be out of ICU soon – Jinggoy

Former President Joseph Estrada is expected to be transferred to a regular room soon, his son former Senator Jinggoy Estrada revealed on Monday.

“His blood pressure has already stabilized. His kidney function has already improved. His white blood cells, which rose to an alarming level of 35,000 has already decreased,” Jinggoy said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

Erap, who was celebrating his birthday today April 19, was readmitted to ICU due to a bacterial infection in his lungs.

Jinggoy said the vital signs of his father are already normal hence he can be transferred to an ordinary room.

“All his vital signs are already normal. ‘Yung kanyang oxygen flow is already normal, wala na siya sa high flow. His blood pressure has already been stabilized,” he said.

Jinggoy also revealed that doctors refused to administer Linghua Qingwen, a Chinese drug believed that can help COVID-19 patients recover, and ivermectin to his dad saying it is only used for animals.

Erap caught COVID-19 but he later recovered and tested negative last April 13. (RA)