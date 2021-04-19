DTI to launch four-part webinar series on livelihood, business opportunities in PH

Overseas Filipinos in the UAE and the entire MENA region who are planning to launch their business in the Philippines and need guidance on how to go through proper step-by-step process can now get their questions answered with an upcoming webinar series.

The Department of Trade and Industry, through the DTI Foreign Trade Service Corps and the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Dubai, will be launching the “Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan” (TNK) Webinar Series that aim to introduce opportunities for Filipinos who wish to begin their business across several sectors of interest, including the start-up ecosystem, agriculture, franchising, stocks and bonds, and more.

The first part of the TNK webinar series is set this coming April 30, 2021, Friday at 1:00 pm which will focus on agribusiness opportunities.

Registration is free for everyone at: bit.ly/TNK1Agri

Filipinos can also send their inquiries via email at [email protected] .

The TNK Webinar series will run from April to November 2021. Updates regarding the four-part series will be available on DTI Dubai’s official Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/DTI.Dubai