Community pantries reflects gov’t lapses, wake up call to do more – lawmakers

While lawmakers salute the spread of community pantries all over the country, they believe that this a wake up call for the government to provide more for Filipinos severely affected by the pandemic.

“It’s a wake-up call that government must do more to provide for the people,” Senator Grace Poe said in an interview in Monday.

“When will we stop reacting to the needs of the people and start anticipating them,” the lawmaker asked.

In a statement, Poe praised the spirit of “Bayanihan” that Filipinos showed through the widespread donation drive: “This is a sign that not all hope is lost. The good in our fellow countrymen is shown through these community pantries.”

Poe added the community pantries reflect the government’s lapses that the private sector once again taken upon themselves.

“First it was mass testing, then it was vaccination, and now our people are finding ways to feed the hungry,” Poe pointed out.

This was seconded by Senator Imee Marcos, a known ally and friend of President Duterte himself.

“Ang nagsulputang community pantries ang nagpapatunay na buhay na buhay ‘Bayanihan,’ pero sumasalamin din ito sa kawalan ng sapat na ayuda mula sa gobyerno,”

Marcos lamented that many are confused since their names were not included from the list of beneficiaries of the Php4,000-worth ECQ ayuda prepared by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Sana’y maisaayos, mapabilis at higit sa lahat madagdagan ang tulong ng pamahalaan natin sa mga pamilyang tinamaan ng sakit at nawalan ng hanapbuhay,” she said.

For his part, Bayan Muna party-list Representative Carlos Isagani Zarate believes that community pantries are an act of resistance against the government’s negligence and lack of support.

We should not forget that the rise of community pantries is emblematic of how the present administration, despite the available resources, grossly failed in its obligations to help millions of our poor people cope with the ravages of the crisis,” Zarate said.

Senator Nancy Binay lauded the readiness of Filipinos to help whenever the circumstances.

“It shows that Filipinos are naturally generous, compassionate, and have the heart for service. And when things seem uncertain, and despairing–community pantries are a testament that hope is not lost,” Binay said adding that sharing does not need to have any color or politics.

Meanwhile, Senator Leila de Lima called on the government to support community pantries.

“I hope that this recent initiative by the public will prompt the government to step up its COVID-19 response. Ang kailangan: Bayanihan, hindi kapabayaan,” she pointed out.

Community pantries, which started in Maginhawa in Quezon City has popped up in other cities and even replicated as far as Iligan City in Mindanao. (RA)