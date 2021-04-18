Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH reports 10,098 new COVID-19 cases, record high daily recoveries

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday logged 10,098 additional COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s total to 936,133.

Active cases in the Philippines stood at 141,089.

DOH said 150 new deaths were recorded raising the death toll to 15,960.

The total number of survivors climbed to 779,084 after 72,607 were tallied.

This is the highest single-day tally on increase of recoveries.

DOH noted that 48 patients initially tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths following validation. (RA)

