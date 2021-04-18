‘It’s fake news’: Lorenzana dismisses rumors of withdrawal of support for Duterte

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Sunday denounced the news that the active and retired members of the military are withdrawing their support for President Rodrigo Duterte calling it irresponsible propaganda.

“It’s fake news! I am not and I will never be part of such a group,” he said in a statement.

The statement came following reports that the military is planning to withdraw their support for the Commander-in-Chief due to his inaction on Beijing’s aggressive moves in the West Philippine Sea.

RELATED STORY: AFP denies withdrawal of support for Duterte

Lorenzana added that neither officials of the Department of National Defense were part of the said group.

The Defense chief dismissed the so-called propaganda that he claimed came from critics and enemies of the President.

“Such disinformation is an act of reckless agitation from detractors, who have a limited or myopic appreciation of issues,” he said.

READ ON: Duterte ‘privately’ dealing with the West Philippine Sea issue with China — Palace

He also called on the destabilizers to refrain from propagating malicious statements at a time when the people should all be coming together.

“You are not helping the country not at all,” he stressed.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) already dismissed the claims of an “imminent” withdrawal of support to President Duterte. (RA)