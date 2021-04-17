LOOK: Farmers donate kamote in Quezon City community pantry

After a community pantry went viral in Maginhawa Street in Quezon City, some farmers donated their own share to the food initiative.

Farmers from Paniqui, Tarlac donated sweet potatoes or kamote on Friday to help the food donation drive.

Ana Patricia Non, who put up the humble bamboo shelf on Wednesday, said that the pantry has been restocked through donations from kind hearted individuals.

Ana also did a live video showing that the pantry is now overflowing with family packs containing rice, milk, canned sardines, and other supplies.

“The goods were supposed to be placed directly on the pantry, but so many supplies arrived and others were in bulk so we repacked them,” she adeed on her post.

Tricycle drivers help Ana to repack the donated goods and even reminded those who would get in the pantry to maintain social distancing.

Residents can be seen wearing masks and standing a meter apart as they picked up a family pack one by one.

“Magbigay ayon sa kakayahan, kumuha batay sa pangangailangan,” Ana wrote in the sign of the community pantry. (TDT)