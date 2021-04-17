Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: 200 tons of fossilized giant clams worth Php 1.2B seized in PH

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Photos from Philippine Coast Guard.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) seized a massive haul of 200 tons of fossilized giant clams known as ‘Taklobo’ worth Php1.2 billion at Palawan last April 16, Friday.

PCG coordinated with local law enforcement authorities to arrest four suspects: 54-year-old Rey Cuyos, 48-year-old Rodolfo Rabesa, 47-year-old Julius Molejoa, and 40-year-old Erwin Miagao for the violation of Republic Act No. 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

PCG District Palawan Commander Commodore Genito Basilio states that the haul is the biggest that the team has ever seized to date.

The joint law enforcement operations were successfully undertaken by the Coast Guard Intelligence Group Palawan, Coast Guard District Palawan, PCSD, PNP – Maritime Group Palawan, AFP Intelligence Operatives, and Bantay Dagat Roxas.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DOH allays concern over hard to detect new COVID variant

27 mins ago

Erap doing better but still at ICU says Jinggoy

31 mins ago

PH active cases reach over 200,000, records 11,000 new cases on third straight day

48 mins ago

Angel Locsin’s anti-vaxxer parents finally get COVID-19 shot

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button