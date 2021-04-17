LOOK: 200 tons of fossilized giant clams worth Php 1.2B seized in PH

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) seized a massive haul of 200 tons of fossilized giant clams known as ‘Taklobo’ worth Php1.2 billion at Palawan last April 16, Friday.

PCG coordinated with local law enforcement authorities to arrest four suspects: 54-year-old Rey Cuyos, 48-year-old Rodolfo Rabesa, 47-year-old Julius Molejoa, and 40-year-old Erwin Miagao for the violation of Republic Act No. 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

PCG District Palawan Commander Commodore Genito Basilio states that the haul is the biggest that the team has ever seized to date.

The joint law enforcement operations were successfully undertaken by the Coast Guard Intelligence Group Palawan, Coast Guard District Palawan, PCSD, PNP – Maritime Group Palawan, AFP Intelligence Operatives, and Bantay Dagat Roxas.