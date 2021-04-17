India reports record-high 234,692 new COVID-19 infections

India on Saturday recorded 234,392 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 infections so far since the pandemic started.

The country’s total has surged to 14,526,609 cases with over 200,000 cases tallied for three straight days.

The Indian health ministry also reported its highest daily spike in COVID-19 related deaths with 1,341 fatalities. The death toll in the South Asian country now stands at 173,152, according to the data from Worldometers.

The nation’s capital, New Delhi, registered its biggest single-day rise in coronavirus cases with over 19,000 new cases on Friday.

The second most populous country in the world is reimposing movement restrictions to curb the record surge of infections.

Night and weekend curfew will be placed on 15 states and Union territories. The chief ministers of states that reported a spike in cases will meet with health officials on Monday. (RA)