Erap doing better but still at ICU says Jinggoy

Former President Erap Estrada is getting better after being readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit according to his son former senator Jinggoy Estrada.

“My father is doing better today. His medications for blood pressure support are being lessened and his kidney function is improving,” he said on a Facebook post.

He added that the former president “seems to be responding well to measures to control the lung infection.”

RELATED STORY: Former Pres. Erap Estrada now COVID-19 free

“He is still on oxygen support but continues to be alert and oriented. He still remains at the ICU for further monitoring,” the young Estrada said.

The former president has returned to the ICU fornon-COVID patients after being diagnosed with a superimposed bacterial lung infection.

“We wish to announce that my father had a slight set back last night as his doctors found a superimposed bacterial lung infection,” Jinggoy said in a Facebook post on Friday.

READ ON: Ex-president Erap Estrada’s health improving after contracting COVID-19

“He has been brought back to the regular ICU (non covid) for monitoring and support of his blood pressure which fluctuated due to the said infection,” he added.

Jinggoy said that his father is in stable condition but with high flow oxygen support.

“Once again, we ask for your prayers for his immediate recovery and also to all those infected with COVID-19,” he said.