DOH allays concern over hard to detect new COVID variant

The Department of Health on Saturday allayed concerns that a new COVID-19 variant detected in France appears to be difficult to be detected even by polymerase chain reaction testing.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire maintained that the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test remains the gold standard in detecting SARS-CoV-2.

“Ito pong article na lumabas na ito ay napakaliit noong population na nakitaan nila na hindi nadetect apparently sa RT-PCR,” she said adding that this was already rectified by experts coming from Johns Hopkins, Stanford, and other credible institutions.

Vergeire added that more studies are needed for the new variant that was first detected in Brittany France.

According to French health officials, the new variant currently “does not appear to be more dangerous or contagious.”

“RT-PCR not only uses the S gene, mayroong iba’t ibang genes na ginagamit for us to detect the virus so ‘yong nakita nila na nag-fail sa S gene o ano pang gene na ginamit, sa ibang gene hindi naman daw nakita ‘yong ganyang pagbabago so bottomline would be pag-a-aralan pa,” she pointed out.

However, Vergeire also recognized the need to further develop current tests to adapt to the new and emerging Covid-19 variants.

She said other information is needed to be validated if the Philippines will have to recalibrate its testing and quarantine protocols.

OCTA Research Group earlier urged the government to impose stricter mandatory quarantine for returning overseas Filipinos,

Dr. Guido David recommended a 14-day isolation – or even longer – for overseas Filipinos returning to the country following the detection of the new variant in France. (RA)