Philippines’ active COVID-19 cases near 200K with 10,726 new infections

Staff Report

The Department of Health (DOH) reported 10,726 new coronavirus cases on Friday bringing the total to 914,971.

The country’s active cases now stand at 193,476. Of this number, at least 96% are experiencing mild symptoms, 2.9% have asymptomatic, 0.5% are in a severe state, 0.4% are in critical condition, and 0.30% are moderate infections.

Six laboratories in the country failed to submit reports on time.

The death toll climbed to 15,738 or 1.72% of the COVID-19 count after 145 more patients were reported to have died in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 650 patients have recovered raising the total to 705,757.

President Rodrigo Duterte has downplayed criticisms against the government’s response to containing the pandemic.

In his speech on Thursday, Duterte cited Brazil, a country severely affected by the pandemic, in comparing in his administration’s response.

“Gaya sa Brazil, bakit sila nagkagano’n? Eh puro suplado, eh. While nagkandarapa tayo dito sa Pilipinas, we were scrambling where to get the vaccines as early as ‘yong when we constituted the task force,” Duterte said.

“And we were not wanting. I’d like to just disabuse the mind of — na nagkulang tayo. Wala na kayong tinignan kung hindi ‘yong kagaguhan ninyo. Hindi tayo nagkulang, right after the WHO,” he added.

The President said the government is doing everything to address the pandemic. “Government is working. Government is busy doing everything… Government is trying to get things to fix all of us,” he said.

The hashtag #DutertePalpak became a trending topic, as the coronavirus cases in the country continue to soar due, especially with the detection of new variants

