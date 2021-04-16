PH extends travel ban to foreign travellers until April 30

The Philippine government is extending its travel ban on foreign travellers entering the country until April 30, as part of the government’s move to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The travel ban, which took effect on March 22, was initially set to end on April 21.

In a statement, Malacanang said that the inter-agency task force leading the country’s COVID-19 response approved “the extension of the temporary suspension of foreign nationals until April 30, 2021”.

“Foreign nationals with valid entry exemption documents duly issued by the DFA prior to March 22, 2021 will be allowed entry to the Philippines,” the palace said in a statement.

The following are exempted from the ban: diplomats, members of international organizations and their dependents, foreigners involved in medical repatriation, foreign seafarers under green lane programs for crew change, foreign spouses and children of Filipinos traveling with them, and emergency or humanitarian cases.

The government insists that all Filipinos are allowed to return home subject to existing health and quarantine protocols.

The Civil Aeronautics Board capped passenger arrivals at Manila’s international airport to a maximum of 1,500 per day until April 19 to help arrest the spread of COVID-19.

The country has recorded 904,285 coronavirus infections on Thursday. OCTA research group projects that the country will surpass the one million mark by end of April.