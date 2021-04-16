Ex-president Erap back in ICU after lung infection

Former president Joseph “Erap” Estrada was brought back to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital where he’s currently confined after being diagnosed with a superimposed bacterial lung infection, according to his son former senator Jinggoy Estrada.

“We wish to announce that my father had a slight set back last night as his doctors found a superimposed bacterial lung infection,” the younger Estrada said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“He has been brought back to the regular ICU (non-COVID-19) for monitoring and support of his blood pressure which fluctuated due to the said infection,” he added.

EMBED: https://www.facebook.com/jinggoy.estrada.14661/posts/1080794235777824

He said his father is in a stable condition but with high flow oxygen support.

“Once again, we ask for your prayers for his immediate recovery and also to all those infected with COVID-19,” he said.

This came days after the former president has already tested negative for the coronavirus.