Latest News

Citigroup to exit retail, consumer banking in 13 countries including Philippines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 36 seconds ago

American banking giant Citigroup announced that it will exit consumer banking operations in 13 markets across Europe and Asia, including the Philippines.

In a statement, Citigroup said it is refocusing its operations from four hubs – Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and London – where it has the “greatest scale and growth potential.”

Citigroup will close its banking operations in Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Institutional businesses in these markets will continue in these markets,
Citi Philippines CEO and country officer Aftab Ahmed said no immediate change will be expected in their operations as its wholesale banking operations will stay.

“There is no immediate change to our operations, and no immediate impact to our colleagues as a result of this announcement,” he said.

“We have been in the Philippines for over 100 years with dedicated teams and a strong client base who have contributed to our success,” Ahmed added. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 36 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sharjah authorities seize nearly 2,000 motorbikes, bicycle, e-scooters

21 mins ago

Ex-president Erap back in ICU after lung infection

35 mins ago

Philippines’ active COVID-19 cases near 200K with 10,726 new infections

41 mins ago

ABS-CBN cancels airing of Chinese newscast following social media backlash

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button