ABS-CBN cancels airing of Chinese newscast following social media backlash

ABS-CBN terminated its partnership with Chinese News TV (CNTV) following a backlash it received on social media.

According to a Rappler report, the Mandarin-language newscast was supposed to air on Thursday evening on the network’s news channel ANC. The April 15 edition of the show aired instead on CNTV’s Facebook page.

The streaming service of ABS-CBN, iWantTFC confirmed the cancellation of the show in a response tweet to former journalist Jerald Uy on Friday.

“We’d like to share an update with you that CNTV will no longer air on ANC. We truly appreciate your support for ABS-CBN and hope that you continue to share with us feedback on our programs. Stay safe, Kapamilya!” iWantTFC tweeted.

Prior to the agreement cancellation, ABS-CBN News chief Ging Reyes defended the supposed airing of the program saying that Filipinos should not equate the Chinese news program with the ongoing incursions of China into the West Philippine Sea. (RA)