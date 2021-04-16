Latest News

ABS-CBN cancels airing of Chinese newscast following social media backlash

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

ABS-CBN terminated its partnership with Chinese News TV (CNTV) following a backlash it received on social media.

According to a Rappler report, the Mandarin-language newscast was supposed to air on Thursday evening on the network’s news channel ANC. The April 15 edition of the show aired instead on CNTV’s Facebook page.

The streaming service of ABS-CBN, iWantTFC confirmed the cancellation of the show in a response tweet to former journalist Jerald Uy on Friday.

“We’d like to share an update with you that CNTV will no longer air on ANC. We truly appreciate your support for ABS-CBN and hope that you continue to share with us feedback on our programs. Stay safe, Kapamilya!” iWantTFC tweeted.

Prior to the agreement cancellation, ABS-CBN News chief Ging Reyes defended the supposed airing of the program saying that Filipinos should not equate the Chinese news program with the ongoing incursions of China into the West Philippine Sea. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sharjah authorities seize nearly 2,000 motorbikes, bicycle, e-scooters

4 mins ago

Ex-president Erap back in ICU after lung infection

18 mins ago

Philippines’ active COVID-19 cases near 200K with 10,726 new infections

24 mins ago

Canada to grant permanent residency to 90,000 students, foreign workers

20 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button