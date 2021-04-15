Latest News

Sharjah announces extension of payment deadline for utility bills

The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) on Wednesday announced payment extension for utility bills.

SEWA said a 30-day payment extension period will be placed for bills not exceeding AED1,000 and 15-day extension for bills over AED1,000.

The payment extension has no penalties.

The authority previously imposed a seven-day grace period for delayed payments.

SEWA director for subscriber services department Hamed Taher Al Hajj said the move responds to demands from consumers so that they can pay their utility bills without fines.

In case that consumers were not able to settle the payment within the grace period, a late fine of AED25 will be levied. If the remaining amount does not exceed AED300, no fine will be imposed. (RA)

