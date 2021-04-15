Latest News

ABS-CBN News exec defends airing of Chinese newscast

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

CNTV/Facebook

ABS-CBN News head Ging Reyes acknowledges the concern of netizens of the supposed airing of a Chinese News TV show on its news channel ANC.

In a Rappler report, the Kapamilya network has reportedly entered into an agreement with a Filipino-Chinese media company to air Chinese News TV (CNTV), a nightly weekday news program delivered mainly in Mandarin Chinese.

“CNTV is the first news program that regularly reports Philippine headlines in Mandarin Chinese,” its website said.

CNTV is produced by Horizon of the Sun Communications, Incorporated, the same team behind Chinatown TV, the longest-running Filipino-Chinese lifestyle show.

In a series of tweets, Reyes said that she understands the concern of Filipinos over the airing of a Chinese show amid tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

“I understand the concerns on Chinese incursions in the West Ph sea & many other issues related to the country’s relations with China. ABS-CBN News has vigorously covered these issues, in our pursuit of truth and public enlightenment. But we resist discrimination against any race or ethnicity,” Reyes said.

She added that the airing of such programs should not be connected to the issue in the West Philippine Sea.

“The airing on ANC of Chinatown News should not be equated with the intrusions in the West Ph Sea. Chinatown News is produced by fellow Filipinos who belong to the Filipino-Chinese community. They are part of Philippine society. Rather than belittle their attempt to provide a service to their local community, it’s time we considered embracing the diversity of this land we all call home,” she added.

