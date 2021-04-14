Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah now requires COVID-19 tests valid for 72 hours for travelers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team (ECDMT) in Sharjah has updated the procedures for passengers arriving through the Sharjah International Airport.

Travellers must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test before boarding within a period not exceeding 72 hours from the date of travel, which was previously valid for 96 hours. They must take another test upon arrival in Sharjah.

The implementation of the decision begins five days after its publication, ECDMT said in an announcement.

The updated procedures reflect the emirate’s keenness to preserve the safety of community members in accordance with health procedures and requirements that ensure curbing the spread of the virus.

The guidelines also include adhering to the preventive measures followed in the countries of destination with the necessity of having health insurance when travelling abroad.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OFW family faces immigration uncertainty in New Zealand after father’s death

15 mins ago

Gov’t urged to impose stricter quarantine for returning OFs, OFWs following discovery of COVID-19 variant undetected by PCR

1 hour ago

Sharjah airport reduces PCR test validity to 72 hours before flight

2 hours ago

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid orders AED14 million bonus for 2,833 taxi plate owners

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button