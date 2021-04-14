Sharjah airport reduces PCR test validity to 72 hours before flight

All passengers arriving in the country through the Sharjah International Airport must now present a negative result of PCR test taken within 72 hours of their scheduled travel.

The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah also announced on Tuesday that outbound flight passengers must follow the same protocol for negative COVID-19 PCR test before departure.

Passengers will also need to take a PCR test upon arrival at the airport.

The authority previously required travelers to have tests results 96 hours before flight.

The new protocol will take effect five days after the announcement.