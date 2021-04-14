Latest News

Sharjah airport reduces PCR test validity to 72 hours before flight

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

All passengers arriving in the country through the Sharjah International Airport must now present a negative result of PCR test taken within 72 hours of their scheduled travel.

The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah also announced on Tuesday that outbound flight passengers must follow the same protocol for negative COVID-19 PCR test before departure.

Passengers will also need to take a PCR test upon arrival at the airport.

The authority previously required travelers to have tests results 96 hours before flight.

The new protocol will take effect five days after the announcement.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Religious experts say it’s okay to take COVID-19 vaccine during Ramadan

9 mins ago

OFW family faces immigration uncertainty in New Zealand after father’s death

44 mins ago

Gov’t urged to impose stricter quarantine for returning OFs, OFWs following discovery of COVID-19 variant undetected by PCR

2 hours ago

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid orders AED14 million bonus for 2,833 taxi plate owners

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button