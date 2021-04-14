Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Remulla says hospitals in Cavite still full, took a swipe on ‘Spox’

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla on Wednesday said hospitals are still full and admissions remain tough in Cavite amid the shift of the province to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine.

“Puno pa rin ang mga ospital at mahirap makapasok – maliban na lang kung may kapit sa langit tulad ni SPOX*,” Remulla wrote in his post.

The governor, however, did not specify which ‘Spox’ he was referring to.

“Peace tayo kambal. You will always be in my heart,” he noted.

He also reminded his constituents to exercise caution and follow health protocols and guidelines under MECQ.

Mag-ingat ng todo. Sa Kapitolyo lang ay apat na ang namatay sa huling limang araw,” he said.

“Walang bulletproof sa COVID. Kahit bata pa ay tinatamaan,” Remulla added.

Meanwhile, he said the effect of the ECQ is currently being felt as cases starting to drop. (RA)

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

