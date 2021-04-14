Religious experts say it’s okay to take COVID-19 vaccine during Ramadan

As Muslim nations mark the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan, some are expressing concerns if getting vaccinated during the entire month should also be put on hold.

Muslim leaders, including the ones from Saudi Arabia, have dispelled these concerns and said that getting a COVID-19 vaccine during Ramadan is not breaking the fast.

RELATED STORY: UAE launches ‘Hayat-Vax’

In a report on Gulf Today, the UAE Fatwa Council has also stressed that taking the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine via injection in the daytime during the Holy Month of Ramadan will not violate fasting or affect its validity.

The council said if individuals taking the vaccine suffer from fatigue, they should break their fast.

UAE Fatwa Council also said that Eid prayers constitute a confirmed Sunna and may be performed at home if necessary.

READ ON: LOOK: UAE commences COVID-19 vaccine production with Hayat-Vax rollout

“Therefore, if relevant authorities deem it necessary to prohibit Eid prayers in mosques, the public should respect these instructions and perform their prayers at home,” it said.

Ramadan is among the five pillars of the Islamic faith. During this month, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, engaging in any sexual activity, and committing sinful acts from daybreak to dusk. (TDT)