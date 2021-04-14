OFW family faces immigration uncertainty in New Zealand after father’s death

A Filipino family in New Zealand is facing an uncertain future after their father, Rodel Malijan, died due to cancer.

His wife Risalyn Malijan told Stuff.co, “Our visas will expire in 2022, and I do worry about what will happen to us then. We want to stay in New Zealand, this is our home.”

According to New Zealand’s immigration policy, a person will have to apply for a new visa if their existing visa does not match their current circumstance.

For Risalyn’s case, Immigration New Zealand’s acting general manager for border and visa operations Jeannie Melville said she no longer met the conditions of her visa due to her husband’s death.

“Given the significant change in circumstances, we would take an empathetic approach and assess their situation on an individual basis,” she said.

Risalyn, who now works as a community support worker, is hoping that she can obtain a new visa.

Rodel arrived in New Zealand from the Philippines in 2017 on a work visa; his wife Risalyn and kids Jarred, 17 and Aleiyah Gaile, 14, followed two years later after they were granted dependent and children visas.

The family settled in Mt Albert and on the process of adjusting to their new community when a tragedy struck them.

Risalyn said she noticed that her husband was losing a lot of weight during the lockdown. “(I) told him he needed to go and see his doctor,” she said speaking to Stuff.com. “They couldn’t figure out why he was losing so much weight and sent him home, but it kept on happening.”

An endoscopy done to Rodel in September last year revealed that he has Stage 4 gastric cancer.

His doctors told the family it was inoperable so they opted for chemotherapy.

Risalyn said, “Suddenly he started to feel feverish and had to be admitted to hospital.”

The doctors later told Risalyn that she needed to prepare to say goodbye to her husband. “It was so painful to see him die. My husband wanted to fight and live for us, he didn’t want to die because he was afraid of leaving us.”

The widowed wife said their family was left devastated.

The family’s friend has launched a fundraising campaign to support them Stuff reported.