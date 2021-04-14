Israel set to reopen borders to tour groups from May 2021

Filipinos are already anticipating their visit to the Holy Land as Israel has officially announced that it will be reopening its borders to a limited number of vaccinated tourists starting May 23.

The Philippines is among the countries that Israel where its passport holders can enjoy a visa-on-arrival (VOA) status when they arrive at the country.

The first phase of the reopening of Israel’s borders will only allow organized groups, according to Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen and Health Minister Yuli Edelstei.

“It is time that Israel’s unique advantage as a safe and healthy country starts to assist it in recovering from the economic crisis. Only opening the skies for international tourism will truly revive the tourism industry, including restaurants, hotels, sites, tour guides, buses and others looking to work and provide for their families,” said Farkash-Hacohen in the statement.

Individuals who wish to travel to Israel will be allowed at a later phase.

In an interview with The Filipino Times earlier, Farkash-Hacohen shared that among the most popular shared that Filipinos can experience and visit in the Holy Land such is the Dead Sea as well as various shopping destinations in Tel Aviv.

“For Filipinos, it’s VOA but once Israel is open. It depends on the interest of the people but we recommend Dead sea – to float on the water – a very special experience. We also recommend Eilat to enjoy an Israel resort town, and the city of Tel Aviv for the fun, shopping, dining and more,” said Hacohen.

Israel mandates presenting a negative COVID-19 test result for those who wish to fly to the country. In addition, all tourists will also have to take another PCR test, and a serological test to show that they have the antibodies against COVID-19.

The country will also continue to negotiate with the international community for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates so that tourists won’t need to undergo serological tests any longer.

To date, Israel is one of the leading countries in terms of vaccination. Statistics from Our World in Data reveal that of its 10.3 million total population, 4.95 million or 54.7% have already been fully-vaccinated as of April 14.