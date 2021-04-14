India sets new record high of 184,372 daily COVID infections

India on Wednesday hit a new record-high on daily tally of infections after it logged 184,372 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the South Asian country at 13.9 million.

The death toll climbed to 172,085 after 1,027 new deaths were tallied by the health ministry.

Despite warnings that the country is facing a deadly and more dangerous surge, devotees gathered to take a dip in the Ganges River for the Hindu Kumbh Mela festival.

Indian government allowed the supespreader gathering of hundreds of thousands of Hindu in the Himalayan city Haridwar.

According to a report from India Today, devotees ditched the health protocols and attended the even sans face mask and social distancing.

According to Sanjay Gunjyal, inspector general of police at the festival, authorities estimated that 650,000 people attended the festival.

“People are being fined for not following social distancing in non-crowded ghats (bathing areas), but it is very hard to fine people in the main ghats, which are very crowded,” he told Reuters.

Reuters reported that hospitals struggling to cope with oxygen shortages prompting some states to implement movement restrictions.

Maharashtra, India’s richest state and where the country’s financial center Mumbai is located, announced a stringent coronavirus restriction to curb the spread of the disease.

“All factories/industries” barring some export-oriented units and those making items needed for essential services “must stop their operations”, the government announced.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also ordered closure of non-essential establishments and public places in the state for 15 days.

The Indian government said it is expediting the emergency use approvals of vaccines approved in Japan and Western countries.

India, which is the world’s biggest vaccine producer, has administered more than 108 million vaccine doses to its citizens. (RA)