‘Immunized’ Muslims in Mecca return as Ramadan begins

Pilgrims have started flocking to Islam’s holiest site in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca city as the month of Ramadan begins.

Pilgrims have started the all-year-round umrah pilgrimage to mark the month-long fasting which is part of the pillars of Islam.

Worshippers entered Mecca’s Grand Mosque with face masks. They also conducted the ritual of circling the sacred Kaaba, a cubic structure towards which Muslims around the world pray, along socially distanced paths.

RELATED STORY: Religious experts say it’s okay to take COVID-19 vaccine during Ramadan

Only immunized pilgrims are eligible for permits to perform the pilgrimage and to attend prayers in the Grand Mosque during Ramadan.

The hajj and umrah ministry announced that there are three categories of people are considered “immunized” — those who have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine, those administered a single dose at least 14 days prior, and people who have recovered from the infection.

The state media said that the policy has effectively raised the Grand Mosque’s capacity during Ramadan to accommodate 50,000 umrah pilgrims and 100,000 worshippers per dah.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to respect speed limits during Ramadan

It’s unclear yet if the policy will extend to the annual hajj pilgrimage later this year.

Visiting Mecca and attending the hajj is one of the major traditions for a Muslim at least once in their lifetime.

Saudi Arabia has reported more than 400,000 coronavirus infections and 6,700 deaths from COVID-19. (TDT)