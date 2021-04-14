Gov’t urged to impose stricter quarantine for returning OFs, OFWs following discovery of COVID-19 variant undetected by PCR

The OCTA Research Group is recommending a stricter mandatory quarantine for returning overseas Filipinos and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) after the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant undetected by PCR tests in France.

“May bagong variant na hindi na-dedetect ng PCR test… Kung ganun ibig sabihin ayusin natin ang international travel protocols natin,” OCTA Research fellow Guido David told ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo.

“Dapat pag may papasok na returning Filipinos o tourists dapat mandatory na ang quarantine period,” he added.

The new variant was discovered by French authorities in mid-March and appears that it can evade PCR test, the gold standard for COVID-19 tests.

The French Health Ministry on Monday said the variant is not more dangerous or transmissible compared to other variants.

The World Health Organization (WHO) categorized the new variant as a “variant under investigation” (VUI).

As of Tuesday, April 13, the Philippines has administered 1.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.