DOH: Over 162,000 Filipinos receive complete doses of COVID-19 vaccines

The Department of Health (DOH) and the National Task Force against COVID-19 (NTF) reported Wednesday that more than 162,000 individuals received their complete jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Based on the government’s latest data, 162,065 Filipinos have been given their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The government also said that some 1,093,651 Filipinos have been inoculated with the vaccine’s first dose.

RELATED STORY: PH negotiating to acquire 20-40 million vaccines from Pfizer – Galvez

The government’s vaccination program has been rolling out for health workers, senior citizens and people with comorbidities.

The country has over 3 million doses of coronavirus vaccines after the arrival of 500,000 doses arrived from Sinovac.

Of this figure, 2.8 million doses were already distributed to 2,988 vaccination sites across the country.

READ ON: PH vaccinates over 1 million people against COVID-19

“With the sustained high number of cases in the country, the government has strengthened its collaboration with the private sector to boost the vaccine deployment program through expedited rollout of vaccines to economic frontliners under the A4 priority group,” the government said in a statement.

“This partnership will allow the government to protect more Filipinos much quicker, and will allow for a larger-scale rollout of vaccines upon arrival of the procured and donated vaccines come midyear,” it added. (TDT)