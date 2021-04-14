DOH cites low number of lab reports as PH records over 8K new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health has recorded 8,122 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, April 14. The new cases bring the total of confirmed cases to 892,880.

The DOH added that 501 people recovered from the virus while an additional 162 died from COVID-189z

The country’s total active COVID-19 cases or the people who are currently sick with the coronavirus is 173,047.

The DOH said that the decline in the new coronavirus cases was due to the low number of laboratories reporting.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization said that it is anxious about the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines and the country’s healthcare capacity which is now nearing the red line.

“We are concerned about the situation in the Philippines,” Dr. Takeshi Kasai, regional director of WHO Western Pacific, said.

“We’re concerned because the surge is really continuing and moving toward the so-called red line when the number of cases exceed or surpass the capacity of healthcare,” he added.

The WHO also urged the Philippine government to make sure that healthcare capacity from entering the danger zone and will make the lives of frontliners to be at risk.

Kasai cited several factors on why the Philippines is experiencing a surge. The WHO said that the presence of variants of concern, noncompliance to minimum public health standards, increased mobility for nonessential gatherings, and movement of unsuspecting asymptomatic patients in their 20s to 40s as contributing factors to the surge.

The WHO said that the Philippine government can improve the healthcare capacity by setting up temporary facilities to accommodate mild to moderate COVID-19 cases so intensive care units in hospitals can take care of critically-ill patients. (TDT)