Arab man jailed for smuggling 220g hashish in Dubai

A Dubai court has sentenced a 22-year-old Arab man for possessing and trafficking 220g of hashish in Dubai.

In a Gulf Today report, the incident took place last February after they received a tip about the suspect’s drug activities.

The Dubai Police have carried out investigations and a plan was set up to catch the defendant red-handed. They were able to seize 220g of hashish after the defendant’s vehicle and residence were searched by anti-narcotics teams.

The defendant also had a plastic bag of hashish inside his pockets and admitted that he was going to sell it to a user for Dhs1,200.

The defendant also confessed that he was getting his supply from an Asian man who receives payment through different bank accounts during each operation.

He was apprehended and referred to criminal court by the Dubai Public Prosecution. (TDT)

